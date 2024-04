Nearly 1,000 houses, plots flooded in Russia’s Kurgan region

1 minute

(Reuters) – Some 990 houses and residential plots have been flooded in Russia’s Kurgan region straddling the Tobol River near the border with Kazakhstan, the emergency ministry said on Tuesday, as officials said water levels continued to rise rapidly.

“The water level in the Tobol River is rising rapidly,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.