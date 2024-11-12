Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Nearly 200 UK care firms with migrant staff violated labour rules, says report

This content was published on
2 minutes

By Sachin Ravikumar

LONDON (Reuters) – Nearly 200 British social care providers allowed to employ foreign workers were found to have a record of labour violations, new research showed, highlighting worker abuse in a low-paid sector heavily reliant on immigration.

A report by charity Work Rights Centre said 177 care companies in England that had a sponsorship license to recruit migrant workers had previously breached employment rights.

The companies made 250 labour standards violations from January 2020-July 2024, according to a study by researchers at Violation Tracker UK of Employment Tribunal cases, including unfair dismissal, pay cuts, discrimination, overworking staff and failing to pay the minimum wage.

Overall, the companies lost 225 cases and were ordered to pay more than 6 million pounds ($7.7 million) combined in compensation to workers.

Charities and academics have said that Britain’s post-Brexit system of allowing companies to sponsor workers to receive a visa can create a power imbalance. The investigative agency for labour exploitation, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, has said cases of modern slavery, debt bondage and financial exploitation are on the rise.

Work Rights Centre CEO Dora-Olivia Vicol said the power imbalance can leave “companies emboldened to exploit migrant workers in the knowledge that they can use the threat of visa curtailment to silence those who might speak out”.

As Britain’s population ages, demand for care staff to help the elderly is growing.

Nearly a third of all care workers in England are migrants, many of whom arrived from countries such as India, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and the Philippines after Britain introduced a dedicated visa for the job in 2021 to fill thousands of vacancies following its departure from the European Union.

The report said the number of violations was likely the “tip of the iceberg” as only a small fraction of employment disputes make it to an Employment Tribunal.

The Home Office has revoked or suspended the sponsorship licences of over 1,000 companies this year.

($1 = 0.7764 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
75 Likes
84 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
58 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR