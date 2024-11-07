Nearly 60 arrested in Italy raid against ‘Ndrangheta mafia

MILAN (Reuters) – Around 60 people have been arrested in a police raid against the ‘Ndrangheta mafia in the southern Italian region of Calabria, police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police said 50 people have been jailed, and nine put under house arrest.

Investigators have identified various criminal activities tied to the ‘Ndrangheta, including drug trafficking.

Italy’s ‘Ndrangheta represents the country’s most powerful mafia organisation, and has spread across Europe and the rest of the world.