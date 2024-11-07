Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Nearly 60 arrested in Italy raid against ‘Ndrangheta mafia

This content was published on
1 minute

MILAN (Reuters) – Around 60 people have been arrested in a police raid against the ‘Ndrangheta mafia in the southern Italian region of Calabria, police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police said 50 people have been jailed, and nine put under house arrest.

Investigators have identified various criminal activities tied to the ‘Ndrangheta, including drug trafficking.

Italy’s ‘Ndrangheta represents the country’s most powerful mafia organisation, and has spread across Europe and the rest of the world.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR