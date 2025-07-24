Nestle Considers Vitamin Brands Sale as Weaker Volumes Weigh

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Nestle SA kicked off a strategic review of struggling vitamin brands as new Chief Executive Officer Laurent Freixe seeks to speed up growth at the world’s largest food company by streamlining businesses that languished under his predecessor.

The move came as the maker of Nespresso and KitKat candy bars saw revenue grow 2.9% on an organic basis in the first half of the year, in line with analyst estimates. Price hikes were the main reason for the increase, while volume growth turned negative in the second quarter, according to a statement Thursday.

The Swiss group said it’s reviewing the future of some underperforming brands in its vitamins, minerals and supplements business, including Nature’s Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, Puritan’s Pride, and US private label. This may result in divestment of these brands, while the focus on premium brands such as Garden of Life increases.

The strategic evaluation of its waters business, meanwhile, is “progressing.”

Nestle is joining other European consumer products companies in paring back their portfolios to seek faster growth. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc this month agreed to an up to $4.8 billion deal to sell most of its homecare business to private equity firm Advent International, while and Unilever Plc is moving to to spin off its £15 billion ($20.4 billion) ice-cream operation.

“We acquired those assets that are under strategic review to get scale. And we believed at the time that this was critical to strengthen our leadership. Now over time we realized that the growth and the value creation opportunity is more at the premium end,” Freixe said on a call on Thursday.

Freixe, who took the helm in September, is reviewing some of former CEO Mark Schneider’s bets on vitamins after he expanded the company into the field in 2017. Nestle bought vitamin maker Bountiful Co. only four years ago for $5.75 billion, trying to appeal to health-conscious consumers.

Growth Focus

The CEO is seeking to reignite growth by boosting advertising spending and betting on fewer but bigger product initiatives. That’s funded with a 2.5 billion-Swiss franc ($3.15 billion) cost-cutting plan by 2027, with the company saying it’s on track to reach 700 million francs this year.

His six bets — including Nescafe Espresso concentrate, KitKat tablets and pyramid-shaped cat food — generated sales of more than 200 million Swiss francs in the first half. The goal is for each of these brands to reach at least 100 million Swiss francs annually over the next three years.

A key headwind was the sales decline in Greater China, with Nestle saying it’s “taking material steps” that include changes in leadership. The measures are expected to be a weigh on growth for up to a year.

Nestle reaffirmed its full-year outlook despite “increased headwinds.” The company expects improvement in organic sales growth compared with 2024 — when it fell to the lowest level in decades — and for a key profit margin at or above 16%.

