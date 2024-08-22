Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Nestle replaces CEO Schneider with company veteran Freixe

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ZURICH (Reuters) – Nestle is replacing Chief Executive Mark Schneider with long-serving executive Laurent Freixe, the company said on Thursday, a big change at the world’s biggest foodmaker which has struggled with the cost of living crisis hitting customers.

Schneider has decided to relinquish his roles as CEO and member of the Board of Directors after eight years leading the company, Nestle said.

Nestle has struggled recently, last month cutting its full year sales outlook, saying it had had to slow its price hikes as cash-strapped customers become more price conscious.

Shares at the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nestle instant coffee have fallen 8% in 2024, underperforming rivals like Unilever which have gained 29%.

Freixe joined Nestle in 1986, and has been on the Swiss company’s executive board for 16 years. In his most recent role he was CEO of Zone Americas.

“A veteran, knowing Nestlé in and out, as well as the markets, is taking over,” said Bank Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy.

The change is effective from Sept. 1, Nestle said.

The switch to Freixe is a return to the Nestle’s normal practice of promoting chief executives from within the company.

Schneider, the former boss of German healthcare company Fresenius, was Nestle’s first external hire for its top job in nearly a century when he took charge in 2016.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR