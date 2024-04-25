Nestle Sales Growth Sputters on North America, Vitamins

(Bloomberg) — Nestle sales growth sputtered in the first quarter as the maker of Nespresso coffee was hit by cooler demand in North America and supply constraints at its vitamins unit.

Sales rose 1.4% in the period on an organic basis, the Swiss company said Thursday, about half the estimate of analysts. Its real internal growth rate — a key measure of volumes — fell by a greater-than-expected 2%, although the company predicted a rebound in the second quarter.

Consumer goods groups like Nestle and Unilever Plc have been trying to win back market share with brand name products after soaring inflation drove overstretched consumers to cheaper store brands. Earlier this week, results from Danone and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc had hinted that shoppers were returning to big brands. Nestle’s figures suggest otherwise.

Soft consumer demand and fierce price competition in the US hit frozen food, and organic sales contracted by 2.5% in North America overall, Nestle said. Health science slumped as vitamins, minerals and supplements posted negative growth on previously flagged supply snags.

Nestle expects real internal growth to rebound during the remainder of 2024, with a turning point at the vitamins business in the second quarter, Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider said Thursday.

Nestle confirmed its outlook for organic sales growth of around 4% and a moderate increase in the underlying trading operating profit margin this year.

