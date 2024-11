Netanyahu: Israel did not receive a proposal for the release of 4 hostages

reuters_tickers

1 minute

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel did not receive a proposal that would include the release of four hostages in return for a 48-hour ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“If such a proposal were made, the prime minister would accept it on the spot,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.