Netanyahu held emergency discussion on increasing aid to Gaza, Israeli officials say

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss expanding humanitarian aid to Gaza, three officials who attended the discussion said, with aid likely to increase soon.

A spokesperson for Netanyahu did not immediately comment. A fourth Israeli official said the prime minister’s security cabinet was expected to discuss the matter further on Sunday. The meeting was first reported by Israel’s Channel 13 news.

The United States has told Israel that it must take steps in the next 30 days to improve the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave or face potential restrictions on U.S. military aid, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

The U.N. has long complained of obstacles to getting aid into Gaza and distributing it throughout the war zone, blaming impediments on Israel and lawlessness. The U.N. said no food aid entered northern Gaza between Oct. 2 and Oct. 15.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military unit that oversees aid and commercial shipments to Gaza said 50 trucks carrying food, water, medical supplies, and shelter equipment provided by Jordan were transferred to northern Gaza.

A deadly attack on southern Israel by Palestinian Hamas militants on Oct. 7, 2023, triggered Israel’s retaliation in Hamas-run Gaza, sparking a humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian enclave.