Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Netherlands’ Schiphol Airport to invest $6.7 billion over next 5 years to boost capacity

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Fixes spelling of “Schiphol” in headline and paragraphs 1,3)

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s main aviation hubs, on Friday pledged to invest 6 billion euros ($6.65 billion) by 2029 in what it called the largest investment plan in its history.

The airport extended a previously announced investment of 3 billion euros from 2024-2027, saying large parts of the planned renewal and maintenance works at the airport would continue afterwards. 

“Our infrastructure is the foundation of our service, but is currently far from what we want to offer our passengers as a quality airport in the Netherlands,” Schiphol CEO Pieter van Oord said in a statement. 

Schiphol added that for the full year 2024 it expects a total number of passengers of between 65 and 68 million and a total number of flights of between 470,000 and 473,000.

The Dutch government last year tried to limit flights with the support of Schiphol to around 450,000, or 10% below 2019 levels, in a bid to limit noise.    But it bowed to industry pressure and objections from the European Union, which said it should first look at other possibilities to cut noise. In December Schiphol said it would have the capacity for 483,000 flights this year.

($1 = 0.9028 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Stephanie van den Berg, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Miral Fahmy)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR