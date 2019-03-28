Men help clean up the crash site after two Swiss fighter jets collided on June 9, 2016 near a northern Dutch air base. (Keystone / Anton Kappers)

A mid-air collision between two fighter jets from the Swiss air force aerobatic display team in the Netherlands in 2016 was probably caused by pilot error, military investigators have reported.

On June 9, 2016, two F-5 Patrouille Suisse aircraft, which were training for an air show, collided near a northern Dutch air base at Leeuwarden, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) north of Amsterdam.

One plane crashed into a pond and the other landed safely with a damaged tail. The pilot of the plane that crashed ejected before impact and landed in a greenhouse. He fractured his foot and suffered light cuts and bruises.

+ More on the 2016 crash in the Netherlands

A final report, released on Thursday by Swiss military investigatorsexternal link, said the pilot suspected of having caused the collision was not properly aware of the situation at the time. It said the pilot had lost sight of the second aircraft and had returned to flying formation without reporting the matter by radio.

The investigation said there had been no misconduct by the second pilot involved in the accident. Visibility and weather conditions were good, and both aircraft were in perfect condition.

An ordinary enquiry has been opened against the pilot suspected of having caused the accident. He is accused of misuse and waste of military equipment, as well as non-compliance with service instructions.

The destroyed jet is estimated to have cost CHF800,100 ($800,100), while material damage to the jet that landed safely amounted to CHF146,000. Recovering the wreckage, repairing the greenhouse and cleaning up the pond added an additional €1.25 million.

Black period



2016 was a bad year for the Swiss air force. In addition to the accident in the Netherlands, a Super-Puma helicopter crashed near the St Gothard Pass in September, killing the two pilots and seriously injuring an assistant pilot. In August, a trainee pilot died when his F/18 jet crashed at the Susten Pass in central Switzerland.



After the Leeuwarden collision and an accident in February 2017 at the skiing world championships in St Moritz, the Swiss air force introduced stricter safety measures for air shows. Solo pilots must now perform at an elevation of 60 metres rather than 46m, and groups will fly at 92m rather than 60m above the ground.



Patrouille Suisse Founded in 1964, the Patrouille Suisse is one of the four display teams of the Swiss Air Force. With its shows, both at home and abroad, it has become a trademark for Switzerland, showing the capability, precision and readiness of the Swiss Air Force. Its goal is to inspire the public and spark young people’s interest in all the aviation professions. All members of the Patrouille Suisse are professional military pilots or air traffic controllers. There are no Swiss Air Force pilots performing exclusively for air shows, therefore being part of the Patrouille Suisse is an extra task in addition to their everyday jobs. (Source: Swiss Air Force) end of infobox

Keystone SDA/sb

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram