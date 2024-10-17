Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Netherlands explores plan to send rejected African asylum seekers to Uganda

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The conservative Dutch government is weighing a plan to send rejected African asylum seekers to Uganda, the country’s trade and development minister said late on Wednesday.

Reinette Klever unveiled the idea during a visit to the East African country, but it was not immediately clear whether such a plan would be legal or feasible, or whether Uganda would be amenable to it.

“We are open to any discussions,” Ugandan Foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS.

The plan follows a European trend to create “return hubs” outside the EU, housing rejected asylum seekers before returning them to their home countries.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
220 Likes
158 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR