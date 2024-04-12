Netherlands pledges Ukraine 4 billion euros military support through 2025

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with an additional 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) in military support this year, and has earmarked 3 billion euros for 2025, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.

The extra support in 2024 takes the total sum for this year to 3 billion euros and will be complemented by 400 million euros in aid to support Ukraine’s economy, Rutte said in a post on social media platform X.

($1 = 0.9405 euros)