Netherlands to decide by Nov. 1 if it will join Eurovision 2025

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands will decide by Nov. 1 if it will join next year’s Eurovision following the disqualification of this year’s Dutch candidate Joost Klein, Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS said on Thursday, confirming earlier reports in Dutch media.

The broadcaster said in a statement that it was in ongoing talks with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the event.

“To give this constructive dialogue a chance of success, AVROTROS has requested a postponement of the decision on participation. The EBU has granted this postponement until 1 November, for which we are grateful.”

The broadcaster had said in June it was unsure whether it would participate next year, when Eurovision will be held in the Swiss city of Basel, after its 2024 participant Klein was disqualified following a complaint against him by a female production crew member.

Swedish prosecutors dropped the investigation into the incident in August, saying that a hand movement made by Klein “was perceived differently by the witnesses of the incident”.

Klein, 26, performed the quirky song “Europapa” and was initially considered among the favourites to win the annual contest, which this year was held in the Swedish city of Malmo.