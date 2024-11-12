Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Netherlands to impose land border controls from Dec. 9

This content was published on
1 minute

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands will impose controls on its land borders, all of which are with fellow countries in the EU’s Schengen border-free zone, and some flights from within the Schengen zone from Dec. 9, the Migration Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The controls are set to last six months, part of a wider crackdown on migration proposed by the right-wing coalition led by the anti-Muslim nationalist PVV party of Geert Wilders. They follow a similar move by neighbouring Germany.

