Netherlands to impose land border controls from Dec. 9

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands will impose controls on its land borders, all of which are with fellow countries in the EU’s Schengen border-free zone, and some flights from within the Schengen zone from Dec. 9, the Migration Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The controls are set to last six months, part of a wider crackdown on migration proposed by the right-wing coalition led by the anti-Muslim nationalist PVV party of Geert Wilders. They follow a similar move by neighbouring Germany.