Netherlands to join Eurovision 2025 but fan-favourite Klein says no

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands will join next year’s Eurovision despite the disqualification of this year’s Dutch candidate and fan-favourite Joost Klein, who has declined an offer to take part in 2025, Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS said late on Wednesday.

“Joost Klein was offered the chance to participate again. But in the end, he chose to decline this offer,” the broadcaster said.

AVROTROS had previously expressed doubts about participating in next year’s Eurovision after Klein was disqualified from the event, which was held in Sweden, following a complaint from a female crew member.

Swedish prosecutors dropped their investigation in August, citing differing perceptions of Klein’s hand movement.

The Netherlands has decided to compete next year, as the organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), have guaranteed they will make structural changes, AVROTROS said.

