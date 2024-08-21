Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Neutral Swiss to join European cyber security group

This content was published on
1 minute

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland will join the European Cyber Security Organization (ECSO) to strengthen the neutral country’s defences against hackers and online attacks, the government said on Wednesday.

Through membership, the government will receive information about current technology decisions and developments as well as access to networks of experts, Bern said in a statement.

The ECSO’s 300 members include large and small companies, as well as universities and research centres and European governments.

Earlier this year, Switzerland registered an increase in cyberattacks and disinformation in the run-up to a summit aiming to create a pathway for peace in Ukraine.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR