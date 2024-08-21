Neutral Swiss to join European cyber security group

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland will join the European Cyber Security Organization (ECSO) to strengthen the neutral country’s defences against hackers and online attacks, the government said on Wednesday.

Through membership, the government will receive information about current technology decisions and developments as well as access to networks of experts, Bern said in a statement.

The ECSO’s 300 members include large and small companies, as well as universities and research centres and European governments.

Earlier this year, Switzerland registered an increase in cyberattacks and disinformation in the run-up to a summit aiming to create a pathway for peace in Ukraine.