Neutral Swiss to join two EU security cooperation projects

ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland said on Wednesday it would participate in two European Union security initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation between armed forces in a bid to boost the neutral country’s defence capabilities.

The Federal Council said it had decided to take part in the projects belonging to the EU’s Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) “Military Mobility” and “Cyber Ranges Federation”.

The council’s decision was compatible with Swiss neutrality, the government said in a statement.

Switzerland said the military initiative would facilitate processing of cross-border transport and movement applications, while the other aimed to improve cooperation on cyber defence.

“Simplifying the procedures will have a positive effect on Switzerland’s missions abroad, for example in the context of training or military promotion of peace,” it said.

Some 25 EU members are involved in Military Mobility, which is being coordinated by the Netherlands. Canada, Norway and the United States take part as third countries, the statement said.

Earlier, the government said it would join the European Cyber Security Organization (ECSO) to beef up its defences against hackers and online attacks.

Earlier this year, Switzerland registered an increase in cyberattacks and disinformation in the run-up to a summit aiming to create a pathway for peace in Ukraine.

By joining ECSO, the government will receive information about current technology decisions and developments as well as access to networks of experts, the government said.

The ECSO’s 300 members include large and small companies, universities and research centres and European governments.

