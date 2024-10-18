Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Neutral Switzerland signs declaration to join European Sky Shield initiative

This content was published on
1 minute

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland has signed up to the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), the government said on Friday, a project which seeks to build a unified air and missile defence system across Europe.

The system was initiated by Germany following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and is designed to allow European countries to buy defence systems together, and train together.

Armaments chief Urs Loher signed the declaration of accession on Thursday, making Switzerland the 15th member of Sky Shield.

“With its participation in the ESSI, Switzerland is increasing international opportunities for cooperation: ESSI enables better coordination of procurement projects, training and logistical aspects in the area of ground-based air defence,” the government said in a statement on Friday.

The initial focus is on medium-range ground-based air defence, although cooperation could follow in short and longer range air defence, the government said.

The project has been controversial in Switzerland, with opponents saying its involvement runs counter to the Swiss tradition of neutrality.

Oh Friday the government said the project was compatible with the country’s neutral status because it did not contain any obligations and Switzerland could still decide where to participate and to what extent.

Switzerland would also be able to withdraw its cooperation if a Sky Shield member became involved in a war.

