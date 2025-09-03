Swiss neutrality: your questions answered

To be taken seriously, Swiss neutrality is armed.

Swiss neutrality isn’t always easy to understand. You sent us your questions, and we’ve answered a selection of them.

Does neutrality apply today? What happens in the event of an attack on Switzerland? And does the Swiss franc benefit from it?

The Swiss policy of neutrality is known worldwide, but few know the details. We regularly hear from readers by email, on social media and in our debates. We’ve gathered a representative set of questions and answered them in video format.

What happens in the event of an attack on Switzerland? And are neutral states allowed to have an opinion?

What influence does neutrality have on the Swiss currency? And what is its history?

Is neutrality still valid? Who safeguards it? And what has Swiss cheese got to do with it?

You can find a comprehensive overview of Swiss neutrality on our focus page:

Edited by Benjamin von Wyl / gw