The government has named Jean-Philippe Gaudin as new head of the Swiss intelligence service.
The 55-year-old Gaudin has had a long career as member of the armed forces, notably as an instructor, and led the military intelligence unit between 2008 and 2016, after which he became military attaché with the Swiss embassy in France.
At a news conference on Wednesday, Defence Minister Guy Parmelin commended Gaudin for his professional experience both in Switzerland and abroad as well as for his network of international contacts.
Gaudin, who will officially take over his new post in July, described Islamic terrorism as the main threat faced by Switzerland and other European countries.
