New EU sanctions on violent Israeli settlers could happen soon, France says

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s foreign minister said on Monday that a new round of sanctions targeting violent Israeli settlers could happen soon.

“We were instrumental in setting up the (EU) sanctions regime that was already activated two times, and that might be activated a third time soon,” Jean-Noel Barrot told the Paris Peace Forum.

“We believe that those violent settlers and these intensive settlement activities are illegal, that it should stop in the interest of Israel and its security.”

As much of the world’s attention has focused on the war in Gaza, growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank and land grabs in the occupied territory have raised concern among some of Israel’s Western allies.

