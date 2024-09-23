New French interior minister says priority to ‘restore order’

reuters_tickers

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Incoming Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said on Monday that his priority would be to “restore order” as he took control of the Interior Ministry.

“The French people want more order – order in the streets, order at the borders,” Bruno Retailleau, a conservative senator known for his hard-right views who has called for a tougher stance on immigration, said in his first public statements as interior minister.