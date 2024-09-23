Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

New French interior minister says priority to ‘restore order’

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Incoming Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said on Monday that his priority would be to “restore order” as he took control of the Interior Ministry.

“The French people want more order – order in the streets, order at the borders,” Bruno Retailleau, a conservative senator known for his hard-right views who has called for a tougher stance on immigration, said in his first public statements as interior minister.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
94 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR