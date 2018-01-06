Navigation

In the early days of winter tourism, visitors to the resort of Flims used to be dragged up the mountains by tractor in a sledge.  These days, cable cars do the job much more efficiently. The big breakthrough for Flims was the introduction of the world's first coupleable chairlift in 1945. An exhibition in the resort traces the history of mountain transport in Switzerland. (SRF/swissinfo.ch) 

