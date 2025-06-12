Swiss insurance to continue covering acupuncture and homeopathy

Acupuncture and homeopathy will continue to be reimbursed Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Acupuncture and homeopathy will continue to be automatically reimbursed by Swiss basic health insurance. Against the advice of the House of Representatives, the Senate has tacitly rejected a motion to restrict coverage of certain alternative treatments.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Acupuncture et homéopathie continueront d’être remboursées Original Read more: Acupuncture et homéopathie continueront d’être remboursées

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The motion was put forward by parliamentarian Philippe Nantermod from the centre-right Radical Liberal party. The motion called for five treatment approaches – acupuncture, homeopathy, phytotherapy, anthroposophic medicine and the pharmacotherapy of traditional Chinese medicine – to no longer be covered by basic health insurance.

They should become an optional benefit, as is the case today with accidents, according to Nantermod. Such a change would run counter to the will of the population, which voted in 2009 in favour of coverage under basic insurance, said Hannes Germann from the right-wing Swiss People’s party, speaking on behalf of the committee.

Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider agreed with the vote and said that the savings generated by ending coverage would not be very large.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch