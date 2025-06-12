The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
New treatments

Swiss insurance to continue covering acupuncture and homeopathy

Acupuncture and homeopathy will continue to be automatically reimbursed by Swiss basic health insurance. Against the advice of the House of Representatives, the Senate has tacitly rejected a motion to restrict coverage of certain alternative treatments.

The motion was put forward by parliamentarian Philippe Nantermod from the centre-right Radical Liberal party. The motion called for five treatment approaches – acupuncture, homeopathy, phytotherapy, anthroposophic medicine and the pharmacotherapy of traditional Chinese medicine – to no longer be covered by basic health insurance.

They should become an optional benefit, as is the case today with accidents, according to Nantermod. Such a change would run counter to the will of the population, which voted in 2009 in favour of coverage under basic insurance, said Hannes Germann from the right-wing Swiss People’s party, speaking on behalf of the committee.

Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider agreed with the vote and said that the savings generated by ending coverage would not be very large.

