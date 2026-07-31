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New treatments

More men in Switzerland are turning to testosterone replacement therapy

Testosterone is increasingly being prescribed to older men looking to counter symptoms commonly linked to ageing, such as fatigue, loss of muscle mass and a reduced sex drive.

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I cover food and agribusiness and have special interests in sustainable supply chains, food safety and quality, as well as covering the emerging players and trends in the food industry. A background in forestry and conservation biology brought me down the path of environmental advocacy. Journalism and Switzerland have made me a neutral observer holding companies accountable for their actions.

I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

The testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) trend has also reached Switzerland, with some hospitals reporting a 50% increase in patient numbers over the past decade.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR