Novartis posts encouraging results for Sjögren’s syndrome therapy

Good news in research for Novartis. The pharmaceutical giant has achieved the hoped-for results for Ianalumab, a candidate for the treatment of Sjögren’s Syndrome, a serious autoimmune disease.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In the phase III trials Neptunus-1 and Neptunus-2, the therapy reduced disease activity in patients, a statement said today. The data will now be presented at a medical congress and forwarded to health authorities worldwide.

Ianalumab has the potential to become the only targeted treatment for patients with Sjögren’s Syndrome, according to Novartis. According to experts, the product could bring the group more than CHF1 billion ($1.24 billion) per year in the future.

Ianalumab (VAY736) is a next-generation human antibody that could treat several B-cell-related diseases, including the aforementioned Sjögren’s Syndrome, but also immune thrombocytopenia (PTI) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The therapy is the result of a collaboration with Morphosys, a company acquired by Novartis in 2024.

