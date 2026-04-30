Swiss pharma firm Novartis plans seventh US plant
Novartis is expanding its production capacity in the United States, with the announcement of a new site in Morrisville, North Carolina. This plant is the seventh site as part of the Swiss pharma's $23 billion (CHF18 million) investment plan in the US.
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The new plant will be dedicated to the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients for solid formulations (tablets, capsules) as well as for RNA-based therapies, the Basel-based pharmaceutical group said in a press release on Thursday.
The 56,200-square-foot facility will bring the company’s North Carolina presence to five sites in three locations.
End-to-end integrated production
Since committing in April 2025 to produce all of its key medicines for US patients in the US, Novartis has made significant progress in its plans to establish end-to-end integrated manufacturing.
In November 2025, a dedicated manufacturing facility for radioligand therapy was opened in Carlsbad, California. It serves the western US, Alaska and Hawaii.
In December 2025, construction began on a flagship industrial site in North Carolina. It includes the production and packaging of tablets, capsules and biologics for treatments covering oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases.
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In January 2026, Novartis announced a new manufacturing site dedicated to radioligand therapies in Winter Park, Florida, the first in the southeastern US. Construction of a new biomedical research centre in San Diego, California, began in February 2026. Also that month, a new production site in Denton, Texas, dedicated to radioligand therapies for cancer patients, was announced.
Finally, expansion of the existing sites in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Millburn, New Jersey, is currently under way.
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