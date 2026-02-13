Science podcast: the secrets to longevity

Breakthroughs in medicine and technology are opening possibilities for longer, healthier lives. But quality of life in old age is much more than this – it's also about our relationships with each other and how we perceive ageing.

In this episode of ‘The Swiss Connection’External link science podcast we dive into the psychology behind the booming longevity trend – and what it means for us.

Switzerland has one of the highest life expectancies in the world. So, what’s the secret? Some of this is chalked up to high-quality healthcare, healthy eating, access to nature, and a stable, peaceful environment. But there is much more to it according to Christina Röcke, co-director of the Healthy Longevity Center at the University of Zurich.

How well we age is very much tied to how we perceive ageing, individually and as a society. Röcke fears that the latest longevity trend could actually have a negative effect on how we deal with the natural changes that happen as we age.

“I would wish that communities don’t lose focus on investing money into our structures, services and societal environments of being age friendly,” said Röcke. “We can build environments that do not leave people alone.”

