Science podcast: the secrets to longevity
Breakthroughs in medicine and technology are opening possibilities for longer, healthier lives. But quality of life in old age is much more than this – it's also about our relationships with each other and how we perceive ageing.
Subscribe to
- Apple PodcastsExternal link
- SpotifyExternal link
- Amazon MusicExternal link
- Podcast IndexExternal link
- OvercastExternal link
- YouTubeExternal link
- iHeartRadioExternal link
- PandoraExternal link
- Podcast AddictExternal link
- CastroExternal link
- CastboxExternal link
- PodchaserExternal link
- Pocket CastsExternal link
- DeezerExternal link
- Listen NotesExternal link
- Player FMExternal link
- GoodpodsExternal link
- True FansExternal link
- Buzzsprout RSS Feed External link
In this episode of ‘The Swiss Connection’External link science podcast we dive into the psychology behind the booming longevity trend – and what it means for us.
Switzerland has one of the highest life expectancies in the world. So, what’s the secret? Some of this is chalked up to high-quality healthcare, healthy eating, access to nature, and a stable, peaceful environment. But there is much more to it according to Christina Röcke, co-director of the Healthy Longevity Center at the University of Zurich.
How well we age is very much tied to how we perceive ageing, individually and as a society. Röcke fears that the latest longevity trend could actually have a negative effect on how we deal with the natural changes that happen as we age.
“I would wish that communities don’t lose focus on investing money into our structures, services and societal environments of being age friendly,” said Röcke. “We can build environments that do not leave people alone.”
Join Swissinfo healthcare reporter Jessica Davis Plüss on the new season of ‘The Swiss Connection’External link.
Find out more about the ‘The Swiss Connection’ science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.