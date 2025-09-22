The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Roche claims success against breast cancer in phase III clinical trials

Roche claims success against breast cancer in phase III clinical trials
Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche has achieved positive results from the phase III evERA study combining its experimental treatments giredestrant and everolimus against a specific form of breast cancer.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The combination of the two substances, administered orally, resulted in a “significant” increase in the survival time of patients without disease progression, compared with the current standard of treatment consisting of endocrine therapy and everolimus.

In its press releaseExternal link on Monday, the Swiss multinational stated that it did not at this stage have mature data on the total survival rate of patients with locally advanced or metastatic oestrogen receptor-positive (ER+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor-negative breast cancer who had already undergone prior treatment.

The adverse side effects observed were comparable to those of the two substances administered separately.

Roche points out that it is running no fewer than five clinical programmes on combinations of giredestrant in breast cancer. The substance is designed to prevent oestrogens from binding to their receptors, thereby interrupting or slowing the progression of cancer cells.

