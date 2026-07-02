Roche claims clinical trial success for lung cancer drug
On Thursday, the Swiss pharmaceutical and diagnostics giant Roche announced the success of a pivotal clinical trial for its drug divarasib in the treatment of a form of lung cancer as a second-line therapy.
Following the completion of the Krascendo 1 Phase III trial, the experimental anti-cancer drug demonstrated superiority in terms of progression-free survival and overall survival – the latter of which has not yet been quantified – compared with sotorasib andadagrasib in patients who had previously been treated for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) carrying the KRAS G12C mutation.
Furthermore, the researchers did not identify any new adverse effects, and those observed were found to be manageable and reversible, the multinational company stated on Thursday.
Detailed results will be presented at an upcoming medical conference.
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The Krascendo programme also comprises two further Phase III studies. Krascendo 2 is evaluating divarasib as a first-line treatment, in combination with pembrolizumab. Krascendo 3 is investigating the treatment as a monotherapy following surgery and after chemo-immunotherapy.
Translated from French/sub-editing gw
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