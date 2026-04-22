What will be the next obesity blockbuster?

The latest weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro have changed the lives of many people with obesity. What will the next generation of obesity drugs look like?
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I report on the Swiss pharmaceutical industry and healthcare topics such as access to medicine, biomedical innovation, and the impact of diseases like cancer.
I grew up just outside San Francisco and studied international affairs with a focus on development economics and healthcare policy. Prior to joining SWI swissinfo.ch in 2018, I was a freelance journalist and a researcher on business and human rights.
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A former nurse, I later pursued English linguistics and media studies where I developed a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age.
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