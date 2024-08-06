Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
New UK government to repeal minimum service levels strike law

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s new government said on Tuesday it planned to repeal legislation brought in by the previous administration allowing employers in key public sectors to require workers to maintain minimum levels of service during strike action.

The Conservative government passed the law last summer after a more than a year of disruptive strikes across the railway network, hospitals and schools, caused by demands for higher pay in the face of soaring inflation.

Labour, whose July 4 election victory ended 14 years of Conservative government, said the measures had not resolved strike action and had only inflamed tensions by restricting workers’ rights.

“By removing minimum service levels, we will reset industrial relations, so they are based on good faith negotiation and bargaining, ending the chaos and restoring trust in public services,” Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said.

The government said the formal repeal of legislation would form part of a new Employment Rights Bill, due to be introduced within the first 100 days of power.

