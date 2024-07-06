Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

New UK PM Starmer confirms end of Rwanda asylum deportation scheme

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday confirmed his newly formed government would not pursue his predecessor’s policy to deport asylum seekers who arrive in small boats to Rwanda, ending the scheme before any flights took off.

“The Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it started. It’s never been a deterrent (to small boat crossings),” Starmer said at a press conference.

“I’m not prepared to continue with gimmicks that don’t act as a deterrent.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
19 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR