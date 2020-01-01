Simonetta Sommaruga delivers her New Year's address from her local bakery.

Simonetta Sommaruga, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency for 2020, urged people to think of others and the planet during her New Year’s message on Swiss public television.

Sommaruga used the metaphor of good customer care at her local bakery as a yardstick for how people should behave towards each other. At this shop, customers are greeted in a friendly manner and looked in the eye, she said during the broadcastexternal link.

People should spend some time making sure that others are healthy and happy. “For us to be able to really feel good, then other people must also feel good,” she said.

Sommaruga also alluded to maintaining good relations to people outside of Switzerland, particularly those who live in less well developed and prosperous regions of the world. While everyone can afford bread in Switzerland, this advantage should be the same in other countries, she said.

At a time of concern over the climate, Sommargua also urged people to take care of the Earth and life on the planet.

