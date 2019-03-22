This content was published on March 22, 2019 11:08 AM

The main building of the world-class CHUV (CHUV)

The Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) says it is proud to have been placed ninth in a global ranking of hospitals by the American magazine Newsweek.

The only other European institution to make it onto the list was Berlin’s Charité university hospital. Top of the list was the Mayo Clinic from the United States.

“… the world-class CHUV serves as the teaching hospital for the country’s French-speaking citizens”, wrote Newsweek.external link

“It was one of only two hospitals in Switzerland’s “Health Valley” (home to nearly 1,000 biotechnolgy and medical technology companies) chosen by the World Health Organization to conduct the all-important Ebola vaccine trials in October 2014,” it said in its explanation published this week.



CHUVexternal link also garnered praise for sharing its “cutting-edge medical practices” through its free magazine In Vivo, which is also published in Englishexternal link.

The ranking was based on an assessment made by doctors, medical professionals and administrators across four continents, the New York-based magazine said.

Reaction

Professor Pierre-Francois Leyvraz, director general of the CHUV, said in a statement on Thursdayexternal link that he was extremely proud that the hospital was on this list, alongside such renowned institutions.

Also included were the Cleveland Clinic, the Johns Hopkins Hospital and the Massachusetts General Hospital in the US, as well as the Singapore General Hospital, as well as institutions in Japan, Canada and Israel.

He attributed the result to the instruction’s strategic vision and common efforts of the 11,000 people employed there and the management.

“The CHUV shows that a hospital, a cantonal public service, which is supported by a dynamic university, the University of Lausanne, can be at a level of international excellence in the care of patients, teaching and research,” he said.

CHUV/Keystone-SDA/ilj

