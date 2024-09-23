NHC says potential Tropical Cyclone Nine forms over western Cuba

(Reuters) – Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine formed about 350 miles (565 km) south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba and is expected to develop into a hurricane on Wednesday as it moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is packing maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 kph), the Miami-based forecaster said.