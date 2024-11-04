Nigeria and Britain hail partnership to boost economic ties, security

By Felix Onuah

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria and Britain said on Monday they had established a strategic partnership to boost economic growth, strengthen security cooperation and enhance personal ties.

Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar and his British counterpart David Lammy outlined a partnership that also seeks to reinforce ongoing security and counter-terrorism efforts.

“By advancing our economic ties through investments and trade, we can unlock substantial growth for both nations, drive job creation and enhance local value addition,” Tuggar said during a joint press conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Lammy, who is on his first official visit to Africa as Foreign Secretary, emphasized Britain’s commitment to a long-term partnership with Nigeria.

“It is an overarching framework for our relationship covering the breadth of things that we do together,” said Lammy, who also highlighted the importance of addressing economic growth, climate change, and security threats.

Lammy also stressed personal connections, adding that the sizeable Nigerian diaspora in Britain offers the potential for increased cultural exchange and economic cooperation.