Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Nigeria and Britain hail partnership to boost economic ties, security

This content was published on
1 minute

By Felix Onuah

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria and Britain said on Monday they had established a strategic partnership to boost economic growth, strengthen security cooperation and enhance personal ties.

Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar and his British counterpart David Lammy outlined a partnership that also seeks to reinforce ongoing security and counter-terrorism efforts.

“By advancing our economic ties through investments and trade, we can unlock substantial growth for both nations, drive job creation and enhance local value addition,” Tuggar said during a joint press conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Lammy, who is on his first official visit to Africa as Foreign Secretary, emphasized Britain’s commitment to a long-term partnership with Nigeria.

“It is an overarching framework for our relationship covering the breadth of things that we do together,” said Lammy, who also highlighted the importance of addressing economic growth, climate change, and security threats.

Lammy also stressed personal connections, adding that the sizeable Nigerian diaspora in Britain offers the potential for increased cultural exchange and economic cooperation.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
204 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR