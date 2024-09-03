Nigeria orders arrest of British citizen linked to protests

By Camillus Eboh

ABUJA (Reuters) – A Nigerian court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for a British national and two Nigerians the police want to charge with treason and inciting the army following last month’s inflation protests.

Already on Monday, Nigeria charged 10 people with treason and conspiring to incite the military to mutiny. All of the accused denied the charges that are also linked to the protests.

A judge issued the warrant against Andrew Martin Wynne, a Briton and two locals, Lucky Elis Obiyari and Abdullahi Musa.

In an affidavit before the court, police accused them of “being the masterminds and coordinators of the recent attempt to destabilise Nigeria and cause the overthrow of the present democratically elected government.”

The three could not be immediately reached for comment.

Police said they fled Nigeria to avoid arrest but will seek the help of Interpol.

Government critics said levelling treason charges against protesters was harsh and accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of seeking to quash dissent as Nigerians grapple with the worst economic hardship in a generation.