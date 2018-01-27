US artist Andy Warhol in front of his work "Self-Portrait" during an exhibition in Zurich in 1978

Swiss mime artist and clown Dimitri in Zurich in 1961

A scene from a 1962 performance in Zurich of Bolero, with music by Maurice Ravel and choreography by Maurice Bejart

German singer and actor Hildegard Knef on stage in Zurich in 1966

Stauss focuses on the "Topless Band" in Zurich in 1969

The Rolling Stones go shopping in Zurich in 1967

South African singer and activist Miriam Makeba performs in Zurich in 1969

Muhammad Ali on his way to defeating Jürgen Blin in Zurich in 1971

Louis Armstrong warming up before a concert in Zurich in 1962

Celebrity photos taken by Niklaus Stauss

This content was published on January 27, 2018 11:00 AM Jan 27, 2018 - 11:00

He snapped them all: the Rolling Stones, Andy Warhol, Prince, Louis Armstrong. On Saturday, Niklaus Stauss, Switzerland’s most famous celebrity photographer, turned 80.

Swiss celebrity photographer Niklaus Stauss

(Keystone)

Staussexternal link has led a colourful and full life. He travelled around the world many times, learnt shop window decoration as a trade, worked as a graphic artist and devoted himself to his great passion: photography.

He opened a photo studio in Zurich and founded an advertising agency. From the 1950s he worked freelance for the photo agency Keystone.

Stauss has remained true to his tastes, art, music and culture all his life. His skill was to be at the right place at the right time, enabling him to document the rich and famous for more than 60 years.

He has photographed more than 50,000 celebrities and today owns one of the largest private archives of cultural and artistic images.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018