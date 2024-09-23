Nine civilians injured in Russian air attack on Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials say

1 minute

(Reuters) – At least nine civilians were injured, including a child, late on Sunday as a result of Russia’s air strikes on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

Rescuers evacuated residents from several damaged apartment buildings, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. The ministry said according to preliminary information, Russia used its KAB guided aerial bombs to strike Zaporizhzhia.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks, but thousands of civilians have been killed – the vast majority of them Ukrainians – in the war that Moscow launched with a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine’s emergency services posted a video on its Facebook page showing rescuers trying to remove debris and unblock an entry to an apartment and attending to wounded people at night in front of a damaged residential building.