A light commercial aircraft made by Swiss manufacturer Pilatus with nine people on board has been reported missing in a mountainous region of Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua, with officials sending a search party toward a possible crash site.
Dimonin Air’s PC-6 Porter plane was on an estimated 42-minute flight from Tanah Merah in Boven Digul district to Oksibil, the district capital of Pegunungan Bintang, bordering Papua New Guinea.
Local police chief Michael Mumbunan said the plane with two pilots and seven passengers aboard lost contact after communicating with the control tower in Oksibil just before it was due to land on Saturday afternoon.
He said a search was underway, but it would take rescuers hours to arrive at a suspected crash site where villagers reported they heard loud sounds and an explosion.
Airplanes are the only practical way of accessing many areas in the mountainous and jungle-clad easternmost provinces of Papua and West Papua.
Pilatus was formed in 1939 in Stans, central Switzerland, to service the Swiss Air Force. Its PC-6 Porter is a single-engine utility aircraft known for its short take-off and landing (STOL) capabilities on almost all types of terrain. The first model was flown in 1959.
