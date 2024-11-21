Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Nine UK water companies will not use customers’ money for bonuses, regulator says

This content was published on
2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) -Nine water companies, including crisis-hit Thames Water, will not use money from customers’ bills to fund 6.8 million pounds ($8.60 million) of bonuses for executives after new rules came into force, regulator Ofwat said on Thursday.

It said it would use its new powers to directly block Thames Water, Yorkshire Water and Dwr Cymru Welsh Water from paying 1.5 million pounds of bonuses funded by customers on the grounds that the payments did not adequately reflect company performance.

Thames Water, Britain’s biggest water company, is on the brink of being renationalised as it struggles under a 15 billion pound debt pile and poor performance.

Its chief executive Chris Weston, who joined in January, was awarded a 195,000 pound bonus for his first three months in the role.

Ofwat said the remaining six companies had voluntarily decided not to push the cost of a combined 5.2 million pounds of bonuses onto customers.

The regulator’s chief executive David Black said stopping companies using customer bills to pay for undeserved bonuses would “sharpen executive mindsets and push companies to improve their performance and culture of accountability”.

Bonus payments would instead be funded by shareholders or lenders.

“While we are starting to see companies take some positive steps, they need to do more to rebuild public trust,” Black added.

Some 73% of the overall bonuses paid in the sector would be impacted by the new rule, Ofwat said.

($1 = 0.7908 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)

