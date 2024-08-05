Nine UNRWA staff may have been involved in Oct. 7 attack on Israel, says U.N.

reuters_tickers

1 minute

(Reuters) – Nine staff members of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees may have been involved in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, and their employment will be terminated, the United Nations said on Monday.

“For nine people, the evidence was sufficient to conclude that they may have been involved in the seventh of October attacks,” Deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said.