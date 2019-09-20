Swiss mountain bike champion Nino Schurter is likely to face an army reprimand after the publication of a photo which shows him, bum bared, in front of the White House.
The photo, which showed 33-year-old Schurterexternal link and three team mates, was posted on Instagram in early Decemberexternal link with the caption: “White bum for the White House”. It has since been deleted from the sporting star’s Instagram account.
The eight-time world champion and Rio Olympic gold medalist was at the time in the United States in his capacity as elite athlete for the Swiss army in Washington, explained army spokesman Daniel Reist to the Tages-Anzeigerexternal link on Thursday evening.
“Mr Schurter’s commanding officer will deal with the matter in a proportionate but disciplinary way,” added Reist. The cyclist may face a reprimand but what the punishment would be is up to the commanding officer and won’t be made public.
Reist also defended Schurter, saying that cyclist had previously behaved in an exemplary way when representing the army and this was his first slip. Schurter has already apologised to his superior officer.
Schurter had been on his way to the World Cup in West Virginia at the time. “The photo was a spontaneous one,” the cyclist told the Swiss tabloid Blickexternal link. “America is a magnificent country and I love traveling there.”
Keystone-SDA/Tages-Anzeiger/ilj