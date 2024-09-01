Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
No survivors in crash of Russian helicopter with 22 on board in far east

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) -Searchers found no survivors among the wreckage of a Russian helicopter that crashed in the far eastern peninsula of Kamchatka with 22 people on board, state news agency TASS said on Sunday.

The Mi-8T helicopter had taken off from a base near the Vachkazhets volcano. The Kamchatka peninsula, some 7,100 km (4,400 miles) east of Moscow, was hit by a cyclone over the weekend, with heavy winds and rain, but it was not clear if that was the cause of the crash.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and Lucy Papachristou in London; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

