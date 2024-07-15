Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Nobel laureates urge Lukashenko to free more Belarus political prisoners

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Fifty-five Nobel prize winners have signed an open letter urging Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to free more political prisoners after a human rights group said 18 were released at the start of this month.

The appeal was signed by three winners of the Nobel literature prize including Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich, as well as by seven peace laureates and 45 winners in science and economics.

“It is unacceptable to subject the people of your country to severe trials and harsh conditions solely for their beliefs. Every person has the right to their opinion and deserves respect for their individuality,” the signatories wrote to Lukashenko.

“You have a unique opportunity to turn the page on the past and enter history not only as an uncompromising ruler but also as a political leader who has shown wisdom and compassion, responsible to your people and their future.”

Belarusian human rights group Viasna said 18 political prisoners were released at the start of this month, including Ryhor Kastusiou, a veteran opposition figure suffering from cancer.

But the rare pardon still leaves some 1,400 people behind bars for political activity.

Lukashenko staged a violent crackdown in 2020 to suppress peaceful mass protests following an election that the opposition and Western governments said he had heavily rigged.

A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko has ruled Belarus for three decades.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
35 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR