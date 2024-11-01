Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
North Korea’s Choe accuses US and South Korea of plotting a nuclear strike against her country

MOSCOW (Reuters) – North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, in a Moscow meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, accused the United States and South Korea of plotting a nuclear strike against her country.

She did not provide evidence to back her assertion, but spoke of regular consultations between Washington and Seoul at which she alleged such plotting took place.

Choe, who said the situation on the Korean Peninsula could become “explosive” any moment, told Lavrov that North Korea needed to strengthen its nuclear arsenal and perfect its readiness to deliver a retaliatory nuclear strike if necessary.

Choe said North Korea was committed to helping Russia in its war with Ukraine which she said Moscow would win.

