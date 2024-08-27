Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
North Korea’s Kim attends test-firing of rocket launcher

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the test of an upgraded 240 mm rocket launcher system, state media said on Wednesday.

The system “proved its superiority in mobility and strike concentration” during the inspection testing, state news agency KCNA said.

Earlier this week, Kim oversaw tests of new “suicide drones,” watching them take off and destroy test targets including a mock tank, and urged researchers to develop artificial intelligence for the unmanned vehicles.

