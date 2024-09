North Korea’s Kim Jong Un meets Russia’s Shoigu, KCNA says

reuters_tickers

1 minute

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu and discussed deepening strategic dialogue between the two countries, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

Kim said North Korea will continue to expand cooperation with Russia in accordance with the strategic partnership between the two countries, KCNA said.