North Korea, Russia conclude joint exhibition of tech products in Pyongyang, KCNA says

1 minute

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea and Russia concluded a joint exhibition of technology products in Pyongyang, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Friday, after showcasing gadgets from various companies within the countries.

Russia and North Korea have been cooperating more widely since the two countries’ leaders in June pledged a stronger partnership. North Korean troops have been sent to Russia for the war in Ukraine, and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui is visiting Moscow.

The state media video of the exhibition’s opening earlier in the week showed footage of a small, moving robot and North Koreans testing mobile phones.

During the exhibition, “advanced companies of the two countries shared achievements and experiences”, presentations were held on topics such as mobile communication and information security and progress was made on various exchange and cooperation projects, KCNA said without elaborating.

Most countries have shied away from doing business with North Korea in recent years as United Nations sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes restrict joint ventures and limit certain imports and exports, including luxury goods like electronics.

But Russia in March vetoed the annual renewal of a panel of experts monitoring the enforcement of U.N. sanctions on North Korea.